Best Deda in the world T-Shirt

Serbia Father's Day Design. Serbian flag heart. Best Serbian dad in the world. Best Otac in the world. Also fits for: Serbian grandfather, Serbian grandpa, Ujka, Tata. Srbija design. Serbia jersey for a proud Serbian dad. Perfect for a vacation in Belgrade For every proud Serb who likes to eat the following: Cevapcici, Gibanica, Turos, Sarma, Djuvec, Raznjici, Pljeskavica, Papazjanija, Duvec, Burek, Palacinke . And who likes to drink: Slivovitz, Pelinkovac, Julishka, Kruskovac, Rakija, Pivo. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem