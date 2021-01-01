Best Delilah Ever Retro Vintage Name Gift Dark Heather Gray Tote Bag

This personalized item for women is the perfect birthday gift for Delilah. Grab this custom accessory for your friends or family related girls like your mom aunt or grandma named Delilah Colorful retro vintage distressed name print on dark heather gray design. Greatest Christmas gift for daughter sister cousin 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.