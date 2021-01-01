Best Grandma Mothers Day Funny Mom Gifts Ever Trophy Winner Tote Bag

Give Best Grandma Mothers Day Funny Mom Gifts Ever Trophy Winner to your Grandmother and let her know how much she is Loved! Get this one for your Grandmother to show her how proud you are to have her as your Grandma! Show her how much she is Loved! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.