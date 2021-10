Perfect present Idea for women on Birthday, black history month pride or just to show that you true respectful woman! funny Design perfect gifts for mom, daughter, sister, aunt, wife, kids, teens, women, grandma. Perfect for the Women. Not for patriarchy. I Didn't Come From Your Rib. You Came From Me. Cute Design for Anyone who Believes in Justice, Equality, Love, and Beauty Has no Skin Tone. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem