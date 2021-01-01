RXBAR, Best Seller Variety Pack, Protein Bar, Gluten Free, 1.83 Ounce (Pack Of 30)

Anytime high protein snack: It’s always the perfect time for a wholesome snack. That’s why we suggest trying this Real food Protein Bar for breakfast time, lunch time, or as a pre or post workout snack. Eat the whole snack bar or save some for later. Gluten Free and guilt free snack: paleo, Check. Whole30, Check. Guilt and gluten- free, double Check. Rxbars are the perfect protein bar for any healthy lifestyle. Check out Rx nut butter for a Keto snack option.Kosher On-the-go protein packed fuel: RXBARs are great for the office, on-the-go snacks, or just a wholesome treat. Grab one bar for a protein-packed pre or post workout snack and get the energy you need. We’re the bar that raised the protein bar, bar: at RXBAR, we make protein bars. Simple real food ingredients, no gluten, No added sugar, and no B.S. This variety pack contains: 3 Chocolate Sea Salt, 3 Blueberry, 3 coconut Chocolate, 3 peanut Butter Chocolate, 3 peanut Butter, 3 maple sea salt, 3 banana chocolate Walnut, 3 mixed Berry, 3 Chocolate Raspberry, 3 Vanilla Almond