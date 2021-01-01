Best Solar Powered Charger 16000 mAh Battery Dual USB Waterproof Flashlight Portable and Compact for Your iPhone Android Tablet More The SPC16k by.

POWER WHEN AND WHERE YOU NEED IT! Electronics always pick the worst times to need a charge. When you're away from electricity. Perhaps you're planning on being off grid for a long period of time on a hiking or camping trip or a day at the beach. No worries, the SPC16k solar battery pack has you covered. With 16,000 mAh of storage the powerful SPC16k can charge your device multiple times. The big monocrystalline solar panel allows you to extend the time between traditional charging methods. RUGGED & DURABLE. The SPC16k solar powered charger is rated IP67. This means the portable battery is weatherproof. This rating qualifies the SPC16k as being water proof and dust proof. The IPX67 rating means the cellphone charger can withstand being under 3 feet of water for 30 minutes and still function. Better yet, the unit is also shockproof having been drop tested from 8 feet. You can have full confidence that the SPC16k can be taken into any type of environment