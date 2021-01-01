Bestie Of The Birthday Sweetie Candy Bday Party BFF Premium T-Shirt

Bestie Of The Birthday Sweetie - This cute candy design is perfect for friends, besties or bffs of an ice cream lover who is celebrating her birthday. Thislollipop or sweets design is a great idea for a candy matching birthday party theme. This sweet candy graphic is for best friends who are preparing for a b-day celebration of their friend. A bday princess who loves sweets and candy will love it. Ideal for a bestie or close friend of someone who wants to celebrate a fun candy party. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.