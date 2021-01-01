UMA Bestsellers Trial Kit in Beauty: NA. UMA Bestsellers Trial Kit in Beauty: NA. UMA delivers all your organic oil favorites with the Bestsellers Trial Kit. Featuring six ultra-portable oils formulated to help you achieve nourished skin, frizz-free hair and a glowing face, this kit will leave you feeling youthful, radiant and moisturized from head to toe.. Includes Absolute Anti Aging Face Oil, Ultimate Brightening Face Oil, Absolute Anti Aging Eye Oil, Pure Calm Wellness Oil, Intensely Nourishing Hair Oil, Absolute Anti Aging Body Oil. Formulated with essential oils of Rose, Frankincense, Geranium, Neroli, Lavender, Sandalwood, Orange, Chamomile, and Ylang Ylang. FREE OF: parabens, sulfates, chemicals, added fragrance, mineral oils, gluten, animal products. 6 x 3 mL. For face oils, massage 3-4 drops between palms and gentry pat face, neck and decolletage. For hair oil, take 2-3 drops of oil between your palms and rub into hair, focusing on dry, processed or damaged ends. For body oils, apply a generous amount of body and hands, massaging into skin until absorbed. UMAR-WU38. UBTK. Handcrafted in the Ayurvedic tradition, UMA Oils' organic remedies are unparalleled in their purity and therapeutic benefits. Each formula is grown, blended and bottled in small batches at the label's lush Indian estate. Use these traditional treatments to transform your skin and overall wellbeing. UMA's stunning, home-grown treatment oils are virtually unparalleled in their purity and efficacy. Harnessing the skin, and sensory benefits of some of the world's most powerfully healing plant extracts, each exquisite ayurvedic and aromatherapeutic elixir is 100% natural and organic - grown, distilled, formulated and bottled in small batches at a lush family estate in India - to exhibit a remarkable, skin-strengthening and spirit-lifting impact.