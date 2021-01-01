Sanitas Skincare Beta Clarifying Solution (3.4 fl. oz.)

Sanitas Beta Clarifying Solution decongests pores, eliminates excess oil and clears away acne-causing bacteria to promote a clean, clear complexion. A purifying blend of acids and antioxidants help to stimulate skin renewal and target problem bacteria to keep your skin clear, even and smooth.Key Ingredients:Salicylic Acid: clears pores of acne-causing bacteriaNiacinamide: provides anti-inflammatory properties to fight acne and prevent future flareupsKey Benefits:Clarifying toner stimulates cell renewal, calms redness and speeds healing