From sanitas skincare

Sanitas Skincare Beta Clarifying Solution (3.4 fl. oz.)

$29.00
In stock
Buy at dermstore

Description

Sanitas Beta Clarifying Solution decongests pores, eliminates excess oil and clears away acne-causing bacteria to promote a clean, clear complexion. A purifying blend of acids and antioxidants help to stimulate skin renewal and target problem bacteria to keep your skin clear, even and smooth.Key Ingredients:Salicylic Acid: clears pores of acne-causing bacteriaNiacinamide: provides anti-inflammatory properties to fight acne and prevent future flareupsKey Benefits:Clarifying toner stimulates cell renewal, calms redness and speeds healing

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com