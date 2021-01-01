The Roper Beth Snip Toe mules elevate your Western look with its sleek silhouette and glitter underlays that will stand out wherever you go. Synthetic leather upper. Soft synthetic lining for a comfortable fit. Lightly cushioned synthetic footbed for added comfort. Scoured heel. Durable man-made outsole with a rubber heel cap for added traction and stability. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 in Weight: 11.4 oz Product measurements were taken using size 10, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.