MAJORELLE Beth Top in Brown. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) MAJORELLE Beth Top in Brown. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS) Self: 100% lyocellLining: 100% cotton. Made in India. Machine wash. Open back with tie closure. Smocked bodice. Blouson sleeves with ruffle trim. MALR-WS639. ACS1188 F21. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.