superdown Bethany Cargo Sweatpant in Beige. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS) superdown Bethany Cargo Sweatpant in Beige. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS) 100% cotton. Item not sold as a set. Hand wash cold. Elasticized waistband with drawstring closure. Side cargo pockets. Terry cloth lining. 14 at the knee narrows to 8 at the leg opening. Imported. SPDW-WP94. SDP196 F20. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.