What it is: A cutting-edge liquid eyeliner that creates a sharp, fluid, smudgeproof line in a single stroke. What it does: This easy-to-use liner helps you achieve an intense black line that lasts for 24 hours. The combination of the brand's Easy Glide waterproof formula and the innovative dual-fiber brush creates an amazing eyeliner. How to use: Shake before applying. Lay the brush down against your lashline and allow the flexible bristles to