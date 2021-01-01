From frame

Frame Betty Knit Top

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Puff sleeves and ruching lend feminine flair to this fitted top. Squareneck Short puff sleeves Pullover style Ruched trim Micro modal/elastane Machine wash Imported of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 17.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Los Angeles-based founders Erik Torstensson and Jens Grede launched Frame with a mission to design a modern, versatile wardrobe using sustainable and fair manufacturing practices. Since its inception in 2012, the brand has evolved from making handcrafted signature denim fits to offering accessories and ready-to-wear collections that include cotton shirting and tailored leather pieces. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Frame > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Frame. Color: Noir. Size: XS.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com