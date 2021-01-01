Chloe Betty Rubber Boots in Brown Water-resistant PVC and cotton upper with PVC sole. Made in Romania. Tonal side zipper closure. Gold-tone metal detail. Bold lug sole. Square toe. Shaft measures approx 228mm/ 9 inches in heightApprox 25mm/ 1 inch platformApprox 65mm/ 2.5 inch heel. CLOE-WZ332. CHC21U450S2. About the designer: Chloé was founded in 1952 by Egyptian-born Parisian Gaby Aghion in a bid to provide an alternative to couture. Today, it is headed by French designer Natacha Ramsay-Levi. Beautifully executed pieces with a retro-tinged sensibility are the cornerstone of the house – think sharp tailoring, leather separates and relaxed dresses.