Floraiku offers a collection of Japanese-inspired fragrances developed alongside noses Alienor Massenet and Sophie Labbé. Made with Grapefruit Oil, Vetiver Oil and Mate Absolute, 'Between Two Trees' is a citrusy Eau de Parfum designed to be worn with other scents to add aromatic richness and power. In the beautiful 'bento box' packaging you'll find both a 50ml bottle and a 10ml spray for your bag.