The strappy Nine West Beva 3 sandal is an effortless addition to any look. Slip-on design with a round-toe silhouette. Strappy cross over footbridge. Man-made upper and lining. Man-made insole and outsole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.