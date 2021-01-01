Brave chilly weather in style with the UGG Beven mid-height lace-up suede boot. Features UGGpure wool spill seams, a round toe and a fold-able Twinface shaft. UGG signature Twinface sheepskin is treated on both sides to provide maximum softness and comfort. Synthetic-lined and an EVA and foam-cushioned footbed.for added comfort. Durable molded rubber outsole. Imported. This product contains real fur from Sheep or Lamb. Fur Origin: Australia, UK, Ireland, or the USA. Real Fur has been artificially dyed and treated. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Shaft: 5 in Product measurements were taken using size 7, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.