Line & Dot Beverly Mock Neck Dress in Olive. - size XS (also in L, M) Line & Dot Beverly Mock Neck Dress in Olive. - size XS (also in L, M) 54% poly 20% nylon 20% acrylic 6% merino wool. Dry clean only. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Raw cut rolled neckline. Knit fabric with from seam slit. Imported. LEAX-WD239. LD4329L. Line & Dot is a women's contemporary collection that instantaneously distinguishes itself by combining classic staples and modern European style. Every season, Line & Dot delivers an element of surprise with each style, marrying together with timeless femininity and vintage aesthetic. This creative blend results in a collection of effortless pieces that are perfect for any occasion. Line & Dot embraces all things wearable yet glamorous, creating a chic style that every woman aspires to achieve.