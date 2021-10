What it is: A foundation and concealer in one for a natural, beyond perfected look that lasts all day. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: This lightweight, moisturizing makeup covers thoroughly without drying pores and allows skin to breathe comfortably. The full-coverage color stays true, even through sweat and humidity. It delivers a natural matte finish and is an ideal solution for dryness and uneven skin tone. The sweat- and