Bezel Styling for Galaxy Watch 42mm Gear Sport Bezel Ring Adhesive Cover Anti Scratch Aluminum Protection Tachymeter Aluminium for Galaxy Watch.

Bezel Styling for Galaxy Watch 42mm / Gear Sport focuses a spotlight on your watch by giving it a new and improved visual. Designed to be the optimal size for the existing watch bezel. The peerless composition of the Bezel Styling allows a seamless connection between the rotating ring and Styling. High-quality aluminum bezel selections available in various colors and patterns for Galaxy Watch 42mm / Gear Sport. Simply grab your smartwatch and place it on top. It's easy to change the style. The adhesive on the bezel ring allows easy attachment and removal of the Styling. Please Be Advised - Galaxy Watch body is NOT included with the purchase of product.