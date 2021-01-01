Bezel Styling for Galaxy Watch 42mm Gear Sport Bezel Ring Adhesive Cover Anti Scratch Stainless Steel Protection for Galaxy Watch Accessories

Precise and Innovative DesignDesigned to be the optimal size for the Galaxy Watch 42mm / Gear Sport. The perfect composition of the Bezel Styling allows a seamless connection between the rotating ring. Please make sure to choose the correct size and style for your needs. Provide Extra Strong protactionBy attaching it on top of the existing Galaxy Watch 42mm / Gear Sport bezel, the adhesive on the bezel ring allows easy attachment and removal of the Styling. Effecting to prevents the daily scratch of Galaxy Watch 42mm & Gear Sport and provides extra protection. Personalize Your SmartwatchOur Bezel Styling focuses a spotlight on your watch by giving it a new and improved visual. Put an emphasis on your exclusive fashion by adding an accent to your accessory. Personalize your smartwatch, upgrade the high-end, enhance visual highlights, let your watch take on a new look and become the focus of fashion. High Quality and Easy InstallationThis bezel Ring is made of hig