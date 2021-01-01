BF888S Two Way Radio with Built in LED Flashlight Pack of 6 +Covert Air Acoustic Tube Headset Earpiece

BF-888S frequency range: 400-470MHz; 16 channel; 50 ctcss/105 cdcss Power-saving Features to extend battery life; low battery alarm advises you when to recharge or replace the batteries. This 2PCS Willkie talkie is helpful for these circumstances: security Guard, supermarket connection, construction area indication, most helpful for field survival, biking and hiking. This piece of two-way radio can connect each other in remote area or wild field, where shell phone signal is poor. You can find you partner in distance of handshake to 2 kilometers. With latest tech applied, it is very easy to use these. All you need is turn these two to the same channel(16 channel to be chosen), push a button, and you can hear from your mate.