The BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Curling Iron combines 4 advanced technologies to deliver waves and curls with smooth, radiant shine. Engineered for superior performance and results, it's perfect for all hair types This graphite titanium curling iron features universal voltage, an ion generator, & a 9 ft cord. Heats up to 430F. Use this ionic graphite titanium curling iron to create exceptionally smooth waves and curls on all hair types