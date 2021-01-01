Hoover BH12001 ONEPWR Spotless Go Spot Cleaner, One Size , Blue

TheÂ HOOVER ONEPWRÂ Spotless GOÂ spot cleanerÂ provides lightweight portable convenience to tackle unexpected accidents, spills and pet messes without being tethered to a cord. ThisÂ spot cleaner easily lifts and removes stains by combining strong suction, cleaning tools, and the power of Hoover cleaning solutions. ItsÂ Dual Tanks keep the clean and dirty water separate for an easy fill, empty, and rinse once the job is done. Plus,Â itsÂ compact design makes it perfect to carry and store. Just grab & go and tackle every spill. Every mess. Anytime.Grab & Go portable spot cleaning to tackle accidents, spills, and pet messes without being tethered to a cord.Lightweight design makes it easy to clean stairs, upholstery and more.Compact size for easy and convenient storage.Multi-Purpose Pet Tool scrubs and lifts away the toughest messes.Dual Tanks separate clean and dirty water so you can easily fill, empty, and rinse.2 Year- Limited WarrantyIncludes: 4-inch Scrubbing ToolRemovable Hose9-ounce Recovery Tank with Safety FloatONEPWR 2.0 Ah Lithium-Ion BatteryONEPWR ChargerTrial SolutionFilter Type: HepaSurface Type: All Floor TypesIncluded: 1 BatteriesBattery Type: Lithium IonFloorcare Features: CordlessManufacturer Warranty: 2 Year LimitedMeasurements: 10 Width/Inches, 13 Depth/Inches, 15 Height/InchesWeight (lb.): 7 LbBase Material: 100% PlasticCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported