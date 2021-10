L'AGENCE Bianca Band Collar Blouse in Olive 100% silk. Made in China. Dry clean only. Front button closure. Relaxed fit. Buttoned cuffs. Shirttail hem. LAGF-WS238. 4490CLW. About the designer: Created by stylist Margaret Maldonado, L’Agence was launched in 2008. Maldonado wanted to pair the finest fabrications with modern, yet classic silhouettes to create luxury that was affordable using both Japanese and Italian fabrics.