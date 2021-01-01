The blazer of your dreams is here! The L*Space Bianca Blazer is a relaxed fit blazer that features 3/4 rolled sleeves, 3 button front closure, and front pockets. Wear this over your favorite bikini, or opt for a more sophisticated off-the-beach look. Soft blazer with 3 functional buttons and front pockets. Button-up closure. Notch lapel. Long sleeves. 100% cotton. Hand wash, dry flat. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.