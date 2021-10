One and done. The Bianca is an ultra-versatile one-shoulder bra that goes great with everything - leggings, sweats, bike shorts, jeans or any bottoms that are calling out to you. Plus it's made with our signature Compressive fabric and is double-lined, clean-finished and features an elasticated band that provides some added support. Recycled and recyclable - when you're finished with this item (a long, long time from now), recycle it with ReGirlfriend.