Who said being square was a bad thing? Meet the Bianca. She gives your waist a little hug - not too tight - thanks to her smocked back and invisible side zip. A triple threat, this color-popping, square neck top is buttery soft, sustainable, and made from TENCEL™. Win. Win. Win. Style the Bianca Crop with our Demi Short or Day to Night Trouser for the perfect matching set. Ethically made in small batches to reduce our environmental impact.