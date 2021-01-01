Rose gold-tone stainless steel case and bracelet. Fixed rose gold-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Round case shape, case size: 44 mm. Band width: 20 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Biarritz Series. Fashion watch style. Oceanaut Biarritz Chronograph Quartz Black Dial Mens Watch OC6119.