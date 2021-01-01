Akris punto Bicolor Virgin Wool & Cashmere Sweater

This two-tone sweater takes on a yin and yang approach. Surplice neckline Long sleeves Rib-knit neck, cuffs and hem Pullover style Virgin wool/cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. The entrepreneurial designer first started designing dotted aprons with intricate embroidery and soft cotton, which quickly grew into a full line of ready-to-wear. Almost 100 years later, the brand is now helmed by her grandsons. Creative Director Albert Kriemler continues to pay homage to his grandmother through polka-dot lined clothing, luxe fabrications and modern designwhich now include sleek accessories like the cult-favorite AI trapezoidal handbag. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Granite Charcoal. Size: 8.