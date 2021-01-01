Bicycle lovers Premium T-Shirt

You like to ride a bicycle, mountain bike, electric bike, or e-bike. Cycling is fun for you. You drive with battery. As a driver on a long journey. You like BMX and road bike sports. A gift for any cyclist, cyclist electric cyclist and the electric cyclist for a birthday. A gift idea for those who like cycling, BMX as sports, or road cycling for Christmas. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.