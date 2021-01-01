Big 5 Animals in Vintage Sepia for Wildlife Fans T-Shirt

Artwork showcases picture of Africa's Big 5 wild animals under banner of Wildlife Supporters' Club with text "Proud Member". Realistic artwork that empowers wildlife fans to proudly show their support for wildlife and nature conservation. Featuring artwork in vintage sepia of the big five - elephant, rhino, buffalo, lion and leopard - this design aims to appeal to wildlife supporters, conservationists and safari enthusiasts. For related designs, click on brand link, top of page. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem