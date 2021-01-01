Lee Night Owl Big & Tall Extreme Motion Straight Leg Jeans

Lee Big & Tall Extreme Motion Straight Leg Jeans. Not all men are created equal but every man needs the perfect pair of jeans. That's why we created the Extreme Motion Jeans for Big and Tall Men. These are jeans designed to fit the big and tall men who live life to the fullest. The Extreme Motion Jeans feature an incredibly comfortable flexible waistband that actually adapts to your body and never binds. These jeans also feature innovative power stretch fibers that allow you to move in total freedom.