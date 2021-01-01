Stylus Big & Tall Mens Fleece Jogger Short, 3x-large , Black

Our Stylus Fleece Short does double duty. Clean design lines and modern detailing makes this an elevated wardrobe essential, featuring super soft double knit fleece, anti-pilling, side pockets, and zipper back pocket. The elasticated waist and drawcord adds easy comfort, and the above-the-knee fit takes you effortlessly from downtime to go-time.Front Style: Flat FrontClosure Type: Full Elastic, DrawstringFit: Regular FitPockets: 2 Side Slip Pockets, 1 Back Slip PocketRise: At WaistShort Length: Mid LengthFabric Content: 54% Cotton, 46% PolyesterFabric Description: JerseyInseam: 11 InCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported