From stylus

Stylus Big & Tall Mens Fleece Jogger Short, 3x-large , Black

$17.49 on sale
($35.00 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at jcpenneyaffiliate

Description

Our Stylus Fleece Short does double duty. Clean design lines and modern detailing makes this an elevated wardrobe essential, featuring super soft double knit fleece, anti-pilling, side pockets, and zipper back pocket. The elasticated waist and drawcord adds easy comfort, and the above-the-knee fit takes you effortlessly from downtime to go-time.Front Style: Flat FrontClosure Type: Full Elastic, DrawstringFit: Regular FitPockets: 2 Side Slip Pockets, 1 Back Slip PocketRise: At WaistShort Length: Mid LengthFabric Content: 54% Cotton, 46% PolyesterFabric Description: JerseyInseam: 11 InCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com