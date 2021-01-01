Columbia Dark Pool Big & Tall PFG Tamiami™ II Short Sleeve Shirt

Columbia Big & Tall Pfg Tamiami™ Ii Short Sleeve Shirt. Designed for cool comfort and functionality over the long haul, this performance button up is crafted from ultra-light ripstop fabric that's wicking and sun-shielding, with mesh-lined venting at center back. • Button closure • Collar • Short sleeve • CONSTRUCTION: Omni-Shade UPF 40 provides maximum protection for long hours in the sun • The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends this fabric as an effective UV protectant Omni-Wick technology actively breathes and pulls moisture away from your skin • Modern Classic fit Antimicrobial treatment protects this shirt from bacterial growth • Mesh-lined vent at center back • FABRIC: Omni-Shade, Omni-Wick polyester ripstop • FIT: relaxed • Polyester • Machine washable • Imported