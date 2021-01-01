18kt rose gold case with a black rubber strap with a stiched leopard print denim top. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel set with baguette citrines. Leopard print dial with rose gold-tone skeleton hands and diamond hour markers. Arabic numeral appears at the 12 o'clock position. Index markers at the 3, 6 and 9 o'clock positions. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 41 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Deployment clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Big Bang Leopard Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 341 PX 7610 NR 1976, 341-PX-7610-NR-1976, 341/PX/7610/NR/1976, 341PX7610NR1976. Hublot Big Bang Leopard Chronograph Automatic Diamond Ladies Watch 341.PX.7610.NR.1976.