18kt rose gold with 198 diamonds case with a black rubber strap strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel with diamond set. Black dial with luminous skeleton hands and Arabic and stick hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and luminous index. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 30 minute and 12 hour. Hublot Calibre HUB41 automatic movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Round case shape, case size: 41 mm. Band width: 24 mm, band length: 8 inches. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Big Bang 41mm Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: 341 PX 130 RX 174, 341-PX-130-RX-174, 341/PX/130/RX/174, 341PX130RX174. Hublot Big Bang Mens Watch 341.PX.130.RX.174.