18kt rose gold case with a white rubber strap. Fixed 18kt rose gold bezel set with 42 diamonds. White dial with luminous rose gold hands and alternating index and Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Hublot calibre HUB1710 automatic movement, based upon Zenith Elite 670, containing 27 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 50 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 39 mm. Deployant clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: 42 diamonds totaling 1.00ct. Big Bang One Click Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hublot Big Bang One Click Automatic White Dial Mens Watch 465.OE.2080.RW.1204.