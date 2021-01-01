18 carat rose gold case with a black leather strap. Fixed bezel. Black dial with rose gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. White diamonds. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display between 4 and 5 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 1/10th of a second. Automatic movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Case diameter: 41 mm. Case thickness: 14 mm. Round case shape. Fold over with safety clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Hublot Big Bang Shiny 41mm Dial Black Automatic Mens luxury Watch 341.PX.1280.VR.1104.