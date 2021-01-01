Big Bend National Park in Texas Vintage Look Tote Bag

You love hiking and trekking and camping Chimneys Trail, Marufo Vega trail, the canyons on the way to Rio Grande and Chisos Basin in Big Bend National Park in Texas or you are searching for a vintage look design for a backpacker? Get this design 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.