BIG BERTHA is a giant classic towable for 1-4 riders, featuring an air cushioned floor, non-slip foam handles with padded knuckle guards and a patented Quick Connect tow system. It’s fast and easy to use, simply slip your tow rope over the patented aluminum Quick Connect and you’re off and tubing. This popular towable comes fully loaded and built extra tough, with a double-stitched partial nylon cover and a heavy-duty K80 PVC bladder.