The Big Agnes Big Creek 30 Degree Sleeping Bag is a two person sleeping bag for backcountry camping. Forget having to zip two bags together, this one speeds up the process for snoozing with your loved one. A hood for each and a Flex Pad Sleeve that Fits one 40" pad or two 20-25" pads. Sleep the night through wrapped in FireLine ECO synthetic Insulation with your love by your side. Features of the Big Agnes Big Creek 30 Degree Sleeping Bag Big agnes synthetic-fill doublewide system bags offer roomy sleeping spaces for two Designed for two people-big agnes doublewide system bags eliminate the need to zip two bags together Use the top corner hand pockets to wrap the bag around your shoulders like you do with your comforter at home Flex pad sleeve accommodates multiple pad widths Easy on/off stretch-mesh construction is simple Low profile cordlock lets you un-cinch the hood with one hand Pillow barn-keeps your pillow tucked in tight all night Internal hood drawcord gives you a secure, cozy Fit when cinched Free range foot-box-creates wiggle room for your feet Integrated pad coupler can accept a doublewide pad or two single pads side by side Rectangular shaped bag Features low denier fibers that Are tightly woven and provide High loft, compressibility, High weight-to-warmth ratio and durability Super durable lightweight shell and cozy cotton liner (dream island) Anti-snag zipper for a smooth, quick zip Double zippers allow entry from either side of bag and when unzipped allows top of bag to be used like a comforter Two, 55in. #5 YKK zippers anti-snag locking zipper-big creek and cabin creek Two, 65in. #5 YKK zippers anti-snag locking zipper-dream island No-draft collar, no-draft wedge, no-draft zipper, no-draft center flap Interior fabric loops for sleeping bag liners Exterior loops for hang drying or storage Mesh storage sack and nylon stuff sack Fabric Details Nylon rip-stop shell fabric Polyester taffeta lining Cotton/Polyester blend lining