Big Five at Sunset Botswana Pride Wildlife Tank Top

Big Five at sunset Botswana pride Wildlife Supporters' Club design showcases picture of Africa's Big 5 under banner of Wildlife Supporters' Club with Botswana flag colors. For related designs, click on Brand link, top of page. Featuring picture of Africa's Big Five animals (elephant, rhino, buffalo, lion, leopard) against orange sunset, this Wildlife Supporters' Club design aims to highlight wildlife conservation in Botswana and Botswana's pride in its wild animals. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem