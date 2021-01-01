New Balance Big League Chew Women's Graphic T-Shirt, Small, White

Outfitted with nostalgia-inspired graphics that detail a variety of classic flavors, the New Balance® Big League Chew® Graphic T-Shirt celebrates baseball’s favorite bubble gum for you to rock on the field or in the stands. The shirt also features a crew neck, athletic fit design that’s comprised of 100% ring-spun cotton to provide a comfortable, lightweight feel. Product Details: Features nostalgia-inspired graphic designs showcasing classic Big League Chew® flavors Made from super-soft and breathable ring-spun cotton fabric Crew neck design Athletic fit