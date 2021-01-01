The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. Start off the brisk morning in the adidas Big Logo Fleece Pullover Hoodie for an added layer. Regular fit is wider at the body, with a straight silhouette. Adjustable hood with drawstrings. Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs. Side hand pockets. Ribbed straight hem. Branding on front. 53% cotton, 36% recycled polyester, 11% rayon; Hood lining: 100% cotton. Machine wash, line dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.