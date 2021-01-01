Get the protection you need during kickboxing training or Muay Thai techniques with the Combat Sports® Big Pad Shield. The design features three durable rear handles for enhanced mobility that allows for a wider range of offensive maneuvers. The Combat Sports ® Big Pad Shield's handcrafted synthetic leather construction will hold up throughout the most intense training sessions. FEATURES: Big pad shield used for training kickboxing and Muay Thai techniques Made of synthetic leather construction for lasting quality and durability Features three durable rear handles for total control as you train Product Dimensions: 24" L x 17" W x 5.5" D Model: SHIELD 5 Combat Sports