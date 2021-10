Proud Montanan resident, local Pacific NW native gift, bear silhouette with National Forest and clouds of fog. Nature lover, outdoors wilderness, camping, hiking, mountain biking, etc. Bear silhouette with woods and clouds. Big Sky, Montana pride, Pacific Northwest resident. Gift for hikers, campers, hunters, animal lovers etc. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.