Whether it's pre- or post-workout, stay comfortable in the adidas Big Tall Big Logo Fleece Shorts. Elasticized waistband with drawstrings, side hand pockets and back patch pocket with large branding on lower left leg. 70% cotton, 30% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 40 in Outseam: 24 in Inseam: 11 in Front Rise: 15 in Back Rise: 18 in Leg Opening: 30 in Product measurements were taken using size 2XLT, inseam 11. Please note that measurements may vary by size.