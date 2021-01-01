Carhartt Big Tall Flame-Resistant Force Original Fit Lightweight Long Sleeve Button Front Shirt

Meet the beginning of any work day with the Carhartt Flame-Resistant Force Original Fit Lightweight Long Sleeve Button Front Shirt. Featuring a breathable honeycomb weave fabric that is wrinkle resistant, anti-static and colorfast. Meets the performance requirements of NFPA 70E/ASTM F1506 UL classified to NFPA 2112. Wrinkle resistant, anti-static, colorfast fabric with breathable honeycomb weave. Built with Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast, and fight odors. FastDry technology keeps you cool for all day comfort. Triple-stitched main seams. Extended sleeve plackets with two-button adjustable cuffs. Carhartt FR label sewn on left pocket, as well as NFPA 2112 / CAT 2 label sewn on sleeve placket. Two chest pockets with button closures, with additional Tradesman double-layer pocket on left chest. Materials: 4.7-ounce, 50% viscose, 33% meta-aramid, 10% nylon, 5% para-aramid, 2% antistat FR twill. Machine wash warm, tumble dry low. Imported.